At least 1 dead in fire in Quebec City's Saint-Roch neighbourhood

A man in his 60s is dead and a woman who lived with him is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a six-unit apartment building caught fire in Quebec City's Saint-Roch neighbourhood at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire broke out in a garbage container and quickly spread to two buildings near the intersection of Reine Street and Sagard Street, the city's fire department said in an email. The buildings were both severely damaged, the department said.

About 80 firefighters were deployed to the scene. They succeeded in getting the fire under control at around 6 a.m.

Five of the firefighters suffered injuries and were taken care of by paramedics, the fire department said.

Nearly all of Quebec City's firefighters on shift were deployed to the fire. (Submitted by Quebec City's fire department)

Residents of five buildings were evacuated. The Red Cross was on site and assisted about 20 people, according to the fire department.

Hydro-Québec also shut down the power in the neighbourhood to facilitate the operations, leaving more than 2,800 without access to electricity while firefighters battled the flames.

Investigators from the fire department are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.