Quebec City residents asked to avoid 5 swamped ERs amid staff shortages

Patients are being asked to avoid the emergency rooms unless they need critical care and to instead consult a clinic, a pharmacist or call the province's 811 health hotline.

More than 500 health-care workers absent due to COVID-19

Quebec City's CHUL hospital and mother-child health centre is asking people to avoid its emergency rooms unless they need critical care. (Sébastien Vachon/Radio-Canada)

Quebec City residents are being asked to avoid unnecessary trips to five emergency rooms that are struggling with staff shortages and overcrowding.

The Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec says sustained high patient volumes combined with staffing challenges have created a "critical situation" in its five hospital ERs.

It adds that more than 500 workers were off the job for reasons related to COVID-19 as of Monday night.

Patients are being asked to avoid the emergency rooms unless they need critical care and to instead consult a clinic, a pharmacist or call the province's 811 health hotline.

The hospitals in question are the CHUL et Centre mère-enfant Soleil, Enfant-Jésus Hospital, Saint-Sacrement Hospital, Saint-François d'Assise Hospital and Hôtel-Dieu de Québec.

The notice comes as hospitals across the province are struggling to maintain emergency services and are being forced to partially close or redirect patients elsewhere.

