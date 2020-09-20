Quebec City elementary school closes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 outbreak
Education minister says 20 students, 5 staff tested positive for the virus
An elementary school in Quebec City is closed for two weeks after 20 students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Public health officials in the Capitale-Nationale region announced the Sans-Frontière elementary school would be closed until Oct. 2 after testing at the school revealed a high number of cases.
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge shared the news on Twitter Sunday evening.
He wrote that, as per protocol, the school will be launching distanced learning for the duration of the two-week closure.
"Despite the worrying situation we're monitoring, I want to reassure students, parents and staff that our schools remain safe places. We need to redouble our efforts and be vigilant to stop the spread of the virus," he wrote.
Roberge added that the government and public health is looking into the factors that lead to the outbreak.
Testing was carried out in the gym at Sans-Frontière school last week after three children tested positive.
Based on a report by Radio-Canada's David Rémillard
