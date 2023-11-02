18-year-old pedestrian in Quebec City fatally struck by municipal dump truck

An 18-year-old woman died Thursday morning in Quebec City's Limoilou borough after being struck by a municipal dump truck.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 41st Street and 1st Avenue. The young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances remain to be clarified.

A security perimeter has been set up around the busy intersection, and police are expected to meet with several witnesses at the scene to understand what happened.

Opposition Limoilou city coun. Jackie Smith offered her condolences to the victim's loved ones and called for action from the municipality.

"I am extremely saddened and even upset by what has happened," she said. The city has to prioritize fixing four-way intersections where accidents tend to occur, Smith said.

"My thoughts also go out to parents whose children walk our streets every day."

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand used X, formerly Twitter, to express his sympathy to the woman's family, as well as the people who witnessed the event and the first responders who arrived to help.