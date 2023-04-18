Quebec City sets sights on building 150-km cycling corridor by 2034

In 10 years, 85 per cent of Quebec City will be served by a cycling corridor that will connect many of the city's 35 neighbourhoods.

Mayor Bruno Marchand unveiled the city's plan for the 150-kilometre cycling network on Tuesday.

He says the city hopes to achieve 60 per cent of its vision in five years — building 90 kilometres of the corridor with a budget of $29 million and starting with the most feasible paths, working section by section.

With a growing city and more commuters on the road, Marchand says this project will be good for the economy and the environment.

"If we don't find alternatives to help people commute how they want to, we are done for. That means people driving will spend more time in their car," said Marchand.

"So the drivers who say when we announce a cycling project or active transport project that it's not for them, they're wrong. It is for them."

The city says it wants to ensure 48 per cent of residents are within a 400 metres of a path in the network, which will also connect 77 schools.

The city mapped out the planned cycling paths which will total 150 kilometres and stretch across the city. (Ville de Québec)

Marchand says the goal is to offer choice, which will be a "win for all commuters on the road."

"To ensure that people can use this means [of transportation] it takes security and it requires comfort and that's what we're moving toward. The role of our city is not to force citizens or say we will choose for you," said Marchand.

"The role we were given as politicians was to offer choices."

Following the construction of the first 90-kilometre network, the remaining 40 per cent of the cycling network will be made up of more complex projects, requiring heavier work, which will be completed by 2034.

He says right now, many people still take their cars, even if their destination is within five kilometres.

"It's not our citizens fault. We're not throwing blame on them. It's the contrary. We are saying to them we will create a city that will allow them to — should they want to — move around in a comfortable manner," said Marchand.

Not 'a war on cars,' mayor insists

The city says the choice of corridors is based on analyses of active mobility needs. Feasibility studies will be carried out for each of the various paths in the network and the city says citizens and local stakeholders will be invited to participate to ensure that the project is carried out in a way that reflects the realities of the local population.

Marchand says this project is not "a war on cars" but he does not have information about how existing roadways or lanes will be affected by the cycling network.

"The goal is not to remove lanes and the goal is also not to say we won't get rid of them," said Marchand. "It's to say we will find the best route to maximize its use."

Jackie Smith, a municipal councillor and the leader of Transition Quebec, says this project will complement the public transport network.

"It was essential to have a long-term vision of a network covering the entire territory, and this has now been achieved," said Smith in a statement.

"There's no doubt in my mind that with this infrastructure, the number of four-season cyclists in Quebec City will grow rapidly, and the whole community will benefit."