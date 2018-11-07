Quebec City among latest cities affected by Canada Post strike

Quebec City is the latest place in the province to be targeted by rotating Canada Post strikes.

Postal workers walked off the job at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have been without contracts for almost a year.

A number of cities and towns in Ontario and New Brunswick are also affected by today's strikes.

But the biggest headache for Canada Post will be the return of picket lines at the Toronto sorting centre for the third day in three weeks.

The Corporation says there were 150 trucks waiting to unload their mail and packages for sorting when the union announced the latest strike there last night.

Employee rotating strikes have shut down Canada Post's operations in more than 100 cities across the country since they began Oct. 22.

Canada Post says there is no indication when that strike will end, adding it will worsen backlogs in mail or parcel deliveries across the country.