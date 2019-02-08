CBC News ·

The Pierre-Laporte Bridge has reopened after it was closed, Friday morning, because of the accumulation of ice on the super-structure.

The second bridge connecting Quebec City and Lévis, the Pont de Québec, remains blocked off.

The Pont de Québec was closed to traffic at about 11 a.m. The Pierre Laporte Bridge, located right beside it, was blocked off at about 11:30.

A spokesperson for the province's Transport Ministry said ice was falling onto the roadway "all over the place."

De-icing operations began on both bridges, Friday.

Since the Pont de Québec is older, the Transport Ministry says it can be harder to de-ice.

The closures led to significant congestion on the Henri-IV and Duplessis highways heading south.

The Pont de Québec was closed to traffic at about 11 a.m. (Marc-Antoine Lavoie/Radio-Canada)

The provincial ferry company is increasing its departures to the Quebec-Lévis crossing, and is offering free rides until further notice. As soon as the boats are full, they will begin their crossing towards Quebec or Lévis.