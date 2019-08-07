Feds expected to take over historic Quebec City bridge

The historic Pont de Québec in Quebec City is set to once again change hands, from CN to its original owner: the federal government, according to Radio-Canada.

The government has not confirmed the news, and CN representative Jonathan Abecassis said he "categorically denies" it.

An announcement is expected later this month, on Aug. 22, the bridge's 100th anniversary, Radio-Canada reported.

The change in ownership would solve the long debate over which organization should pay to restore and maintain the bridge, a project that is expected to cost about $600 million.

Mario Fafard, a civil engineering professor at Université Laval, called the development "good news."

He said the bridge never should have been privatized, because the goal of CN is to make money and keep the bridge safe, not necessarily to restore it and maintain its heritage value.

Parts of the bridge need to be repainted and replaced because the structure is filled with rust, he said.

The federal government owned the bridge until 1992 when it was transferred to CN, then a Crown corporation. When CN was privatized in 1995, the bridge was as well.

If the deal goes through, the feds would own the bridge and the railway company would rent the tracks that cross it.

Radio-Canada is also reporting Ottawa would set up a bridge corporation to operate and manage the structure.