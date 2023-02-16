Quebec City father charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 2-month-old girl

A man from the Quebec City area has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter last fall.

Quebec's provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec, confirmed that the 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday.

His daughter was eight weeks old when she died last October. She had been hospitalized with multiple fractures and internal bleeding.

According to the charges, prosecutors allege the father caused the death of the child from Sept. 26 to Oct. 24, suggesting the behaviour began when the child was a month old and was maintained for several weeks.

The man also had a stepson, a six-month old boy, who died in 2020. Despite a coroner's investigation, a cause of death in that case was not identified. No charges have been laid in that case.

Following the death of the girl in 2021, Quebec's youth protection bureau, also known as the Directeur de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ), intervened to remove other children from the home.

The couple denied the DPJ's accusations of child abuse, but the courts sided with the DPJ and denied the couple's request to keep custody of the children in December.

CBC is not naming the father due to youth protection laws. The accused is scheduled to appear in Quebec City court Thursday afternoon.