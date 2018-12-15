Skip to Main Content
Assault in Quebec City a possible hate crime, police say

An assault that happened overnight in a downtown Quebec City bar could be a hate crime, according to police. The victim was attacked after being asked if he was anti-fascist.

The assault happened on rue Saint-Joseph Est, at the LvlOp bar, which hosts live gaming events. (Éric Careau/Radio-Canada)

Quebec City police say they are considering an overnight assault in a downtown bar as a possible hate crime.

A spokesperson with the SPVQ said a group of men entered the LvlOp bar, on St-Joseph street, at around 1 a.m..

The group then asked the victim, in his early twenties, if he was "Antifa", an anti-fascist, police said.

The man was then followed to his table, when one of the suspects started kicking and punching him, before the group left.

The victim was sent to hospital with head injuries and signs of a concussion.

Descriptions from witnesses allowed police to later find and arrest the main suspect, who is also in his early twenties.

He is expected to appear in court today.

