Meet the man keeping Quebec City's fine arts museum safe

With four pavilions and several thousand works of art, security is paramount at the Quebec City fine arts museum.

Every day, head of security Daniel Morin follows a well-oiled routine to make sure everything is as it should be.

Well before the museum opens, in the wee hours of the morning, Morin arrives at his office. He's been working in the security department for 28 years and has been in his current role since 1998.

Daniel Morin works with a team of security to ensure the art and its visitors are protected. (Alice Chiche/Radio-Canada)

The first thing he does is check reports for anything that may have happened overnight. Most museum capers don't take place in broad daylight, so security is 24 hours.

He then takes a walk through the museum, making sure that hallways and exits are clear and that security cameras are working well.

Morin's job isn't just about foiling a Hollywood-inspired heist. He's also in charge of visitor safety.

"It's the security of people and the artworks that takes precedence," he said.

The museum has four pavilions and thousands of pieces of art. (Alice Chiche/Radio-Canada)

Once during preparations for a new exhibit, he spotted that a fire alarm was being covered by a panel. Morin was quick to have it removed.

The museum also plays host to various events during the year. Morin recalled one instance when a DJ asked to use a smoke machine. He put a stop to that as well.

He checks up on planned maintenance operations and art installations personally. (Alice Chiche/Radio-Canada)

Smoke of any kind inside the museum could damage the works, he explained.

After the nearly an hour touring around the various pavilions, it's time to return to his office.

Morin also helps coordinate security for private events held at the museum. (Alice Chiche/Radio-Canada)

The morning is over, but the day continues for Morin.

"The rest of my day is mainly about administrative work and planning for upcoming events," he said.

Based on a report by Radio-Canada's Alice Chiche