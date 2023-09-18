3 arrested in connection with murder, after body found near Quebec City

Three people have been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened on Sunday, Quebec provincial police say.

A body was found in the northern part of the Sainte-Foy-Sillery-Cap-Rouge area, on the outskirts of Quebec City. According to Radio-Canada, it was on the grounds of ABC de l'arbre, a tree maintenance company on Notre-Dame Avenue.

Police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and found a body in a state that made it difficult to identify.

Provincial police are investigating with Quebec City police.

Evidence at the scene led them to believe someone was killed at a house in Contrecoeur, Que., in the Montérégie region, about 220 kilometres southwest of there, and forensic teams are on that scene.

Three suspects, a 44-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman from Montreal and a 31-year-old man from Contrecoeur, were arrested in a vehicle in Kahnawà:ke on Sunday evening and were taken in for questioning. The vehicle is being searched.

Authorities have not identified the victim or the suspects, and did not say whether they are expected in court today.

"We do not have confirmation that the murder or the event was linked to organized crime, but it is among our hypotheses," said provincial police spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.