Several passengers fall ill on plane at Quebec City airport
Air Transat said some passengers became sick after a ventilation problem was detected during the de-icing procedure.
185-passenger flight was heading to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
A dozen passengers received medical attention Thursday after they fell ill on an Air Transat flight that was about to leave Quebec City's airport.
The plane — an Airbus A321 — had 185 passengers on board and was preparing for takeoff when some started feeling nauseous and vomiting.
Quebec City's ambulance service said it treated 12 people in the terminal of the Jean-Lesage International Airport. None were taken to hospital.
The Air Transat flight was destined for Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In a statement, the airline said the passengers became sick after a ventilation problem was detected during the de-icing procedure.
"Our maintenance team is now conducting all the checks on board the aircraft," a spokesperson said.
With files from Radio-Canada
