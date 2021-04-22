Quebec to open priority vaccination for people with intellectual, physical disabilities

On Thursday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé released a new list of chronic conditions and illnesses which will qualify people for priority vaccination.

As of April 28, everyone who has a physical or intellectual disability will be able to make an appointment. This includes people with speech, language, visual, auditory impairments or autism.

The appointments can be made either in a vaccination clinic or in a pharmacy. For this group, one caregiver per eligible person can sign up as well.

​"We are very pleased to include caregivers," said Dubé. He explained that the government has heard concerns from people who require assistance to get to their vaccine appointment.

In addition, people with eligible chronic illnesses under the initial list, who are less than 60 years old, will be able to sign up for appointments at vaccination centres as of April 23. They can make an appointment by visiting www.Québec.ca/vaccinCOVID.

According to the Health Ministry, vaccination of the general population will begin at the end of May.

Officials say the vaccination of the general population will begin in the end of May. (Andrej Ivanov/Reuters)

On April 7, the province released the first list of eligible health conditions, including people who are hospitalized due to a chronic illness such as heart, kidney or lung disease.

The task of vaccinating the first round of people with chronic illnesses fell to hospital staff and pharmacists. Many complained about confusion regarding whether they were eligible, and where and when they could get their shot, especially for people in outpatient care.

At the time, some pharmacists criticized the government for not providing enough clarity in their first announcement.

Pfizer steps in to supply more doses

According to the federal government's forecast schedule, Quebec will be receiving 450,000 Pfizer doses per week starting the week of May 3. The first week of June, that estimate rises to 546,000 doses per week.

Canada is also expecting more than 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the week of April 27. If those doses are still approved by Health Canada, they will be distributed to the provinces at the beginning of May.

For Morderna, Quebec is set to receive 137,000 doses the week of April 26.

Due to the shortage of Moderna vaccines, Quebec is looking at a plan to administer the second dose to people who were vaccinated earlier in the year — namely people living in long-term care and health workers — using a different brand.