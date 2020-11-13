Quebec cancels plan to allow Christmas gatherings as COVID-19 surges

Premier François Legault has backtracked on his plan to allow gatherings over the Christmas holiday period after a rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Legault announced last month people would be allowed to gather over a four-day period, from Dec. 24 through Dec. 27 if they isolated for a week prior and after.

He later said people should only gather twice during that period.

On Thursday, Legault said that gatherings in the province's "red zones" involving people from different addresses will be prohibited altogether over the holidays.

"When we look at the situation, we are forced to realize that it is not realistic to think that we are going to succeed in reducing the progression of the virus in a satisfactory way by Christmas," he said at a news conference Thursday.

"I know people will be disappointed and will want to see friends and family. I want to say that is really not a good idea, the virus is firmly established pretty much everywhere around the province."

The province reported more than 1,500 daily cases for the first time ever on Wednesday, and more than 1,400 again Thursday.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have also climbed above 700 and Legault said public health experts expect that number to rise, given the increase in cases.

