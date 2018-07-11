Quebec bailiff accused of stealing $150 from Superior Court judge's wallet

A bailiff in Chicoutimi, Que., is being charged with theft after she allegedly snuck into a Superior Court judge's office and stole $150 from his wallet.

The Crown said that bailiff Sabrina Desbiens entered the judge's office and committed the theft while he was in court.

Desbiens has been suspended without pay until further notice.

She entered a plea of not guilty on Tuesday.

This isn't the first time things have gone missing at the Chicoutimi court house, so several new security cameras were installed.

The case will be back in front of the court in October.