Quebec cheers on Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on Super Bowl Sunday

There are a few newly minted Kansas City Chiefs fans in Quebec this weekend.

The cause of this sudden enthusiasm? The homegrown favourite Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Duvernay-Tardif, a native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., plays right guard on the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line.

He's also the first medical doctor to play in the NFL, let alone make it the Super Bowl.

Kansas City selected the six-foot-five, 321-pound offensive lineman in the sixth round, 200th overall, of the 2014 NFL draft.

Kansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signs a football for a young student in Montreal in February of last year. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Duvernay-Tardif played university football for the McGill Redmen and became only the 10th player from Canada's university football league to get drafted into the NFL.

Despite getting his big break, he continued to study in the off-season and completed his medical degree from McGill University.

Charles Alexandre Lacroix, a friend of Duvernay-Tardif's from medical school, will be watching from the stands in Miami on Sunday.

"​He's probably one of the most interesting people I know," Lacroix told the CBC. "He was able to go through med school, he ​was able to perform at the highest level of sport, and yet he's very down to earth."

Duvernay-Tardif's friend from medical school, Charles Alexandre Lacroix, said he's thrilled to be watching the big game from the stands in Miami. (CBC)

"He's just like a regular human being despite all his very prestigious accomplishments," Lacroix said.

Lacroix said he's thrilled to be able to cheer on his friend in person.

"​I'm very happy that he invited me," he said. "It's going to be a crazy weekend and the game is going to be fantastic."

Duvernay-Tardif's family-owned chain of bakeries is decked out for the big day, with a large banner bearing his name hung above the awning, and some creative chalk art inside.

Duvernay-Tardif's family-owned bakery, Pain dans les Voiles, is decked out for the event. (CBC)

"He's doing great with his career," said Karla Guzman, an employee at Le Pain dans les Voiles. "I mean, who else can say, "Hi, I'm a doctor from McGill and I'm playing in the Super Bowl.'"

It's not just people in Quebec who will be rooting for Duvernay-Tardif.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made no secret of which team he'll be cheering for.

​"We are very proud of him," Trudeau said. "It's a source of pride for all Canadians."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to reporters during a visit to a garment factory in Montreal on Friday 0:53

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers square off for the NFL championship on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET in Miami.