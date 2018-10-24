Quebec government wants to take religious symbol ban further, blocking Muslim chador in civil service

Quebec's new government wants to block Muslim women who work in the civil service from wearing the chador, a shawl-like piece of clothing that covers the head and body.

Coalition Avenir Québec ​Premier François Legault has already made clear his plans to prohibit civil servants in positions of authority and teachers from wearing religious symbols, including the hijab, a Muslim headscarf.

The ban on the chador, however, would extend to all employees in the public sector.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, the government's point person when it comes to ensuring the secularism of the state, said Wednesday the government plans to "move quickly" to introduce a law.

"It was always our position to prohibit the chador in the public service," said Jolin-Barrette, in response to questions following a report in the Journal de Montréal about the government's stance.

There is no mention of banning the garment in the CAQ's online platform, but the party has played up its commitment to such a policy in the past.

In 2016, the CAQ said on Twitter that it would "defend Quebec values" by banning the chador, unlike its rivals, the Liberals and the Parti Québécois.

Couillard et Lisée en faveur du tchador pour les enseignantes dans nos écoles. Seule la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CAQ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CAQ</a> défend nos valeurs! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polqc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/assnat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#assnat</a> <a href="https://t.co/0S3xOl5WDK">pic.twitter.com/0S3xOl5WDK</a> —@coalitionavenir

Unclear how many affected

Jolin-Barrette said it's too early to provide details on exactly how the law would be implemented. It's also not clear how many people such a ban might affect.

As it stands, when it comes to minorities in Quebec's civil service, the percentage doesn't reflect the overall population.

Visible minorities made up 9.4 per cent of the province's public workforce in 2017, although they represent 13 per cent of the overall population, according to a study by the Institut de recherche et d'informations socio-économiques,

The chador, which covers the head and body but leaves the face exposed, is a garment commonly worn in Iran. (Hasan Sarbakhshian/Associated Press)

The CAQ's planned ban on religious symbols has been criticized by civil rights advocates who contend the policy will further marginalize vulnerable minorities.

Charles Taylor, author of a landmark 2008 report on the accommodation of religious minorities in the province, called the proposal "either very ignorant or very intellectually dishonest."

He pointed out that his report explicitly recommended against including teachers in a ban on the wearing of religious garb.

"We meant it to apply only to people with functions that we called 'coercive authority' — police and judges. Functions that can put you in jail," Taylor said.

The CAQ won a decisive majority in the Quebec election earlier this month, beating out Philippe Couillard's Liberals.

Pierre Arcand, the interim leader for the Liberals, said he would reserve comment until a bill is tabled.

With files from Cathy Senay