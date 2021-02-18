Quebec eyes English CEGEP admissions in bill to protect French language

Quebec's premier says his government is considering limiting access to English CEGEPs as part of its plan to strengthen protections for the French language.

François Legault didn't provide a specific timeline for when his minister responsible for the French language, Simon Jolin-Barrette, would table a bill at the National Assembly.

But according to Radio-Canada sources, the measures could be announced within weeks.

Legault tried to remain tight-lipped about the upcoming bill during a news conference on Thursday. He did reiterate, however, his party's belief that something needs to be done, without applying Bill 101 beyond the high school level.

"We don't want to extend Bill 101 to CEGEPs, but there's a possibility to limit the number of places," Legault said.

"I understand that some francophones would like to learn English by going to colleges, but I understand also … that French is fragile."

When asked how he would make sure changes to Bill 101 would not infringe on the rights of English-speaking Quebecers, Legault pointed to Dawson College's growing population — about 7,800 students attend the school — as proof that there is already enough room.

The CAQ government wants to limit the number of spots available in English CEGEPs, in an effort to promote and protect the French language in Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

According to the Higher Education Ministry, English CEGEPs took in about 46 per cent of the students enrolled in pre-university programs on the island of Montreal last fall.

Each college in the province has a cap on the number of students it takes in, but it is not always enforced, as the current limit for Dawson is set at a little under 7,100.

According to Radio-Canada sources, the government could stop subsidizing the number of students that exceeds the prescribed limit.

Although the government wants to limit the number of students that attend English CEGEPs, it also passed Bill 66 last December, a stimulus law that helps helped fast-track several infrastructure projects, including the $100-million expansion of Dawson College.

The Parti-Québécois has criticized the CAQ for prioritizing the project.

A needless debate, CEGEP federation says

Bernard Tremblay, the president of Quebec's federation of CEGEPs, is worried the province's plan will miss the mark, and urged them to think of the possible consequences, including students bolting out of the province to study in the language of their choice.

"We can come up with rules to limit access to Anglophone CEGEPs, but we still have to consider alternatives," Tremblay said. "Will we find ourselves with a part of our student population that will choose to go on the other side of the Outaouais River?"

According to Tremblay, the appeal of English as the main language in a given workplace is what's contributing to the state of French in Montreal.

"I don't know many parents that don't want their children to be bilingual," he said. "I think we have to face the fact that, individually, we want bilingualism, but as a collective, we don't want it."