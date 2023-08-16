Quebec pension fund manager earned 4.2% in first 6 months of 2023

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is reporting a return of 4.2 per cent in the first six months of the year, compared to its benchmark portfolio's return of 4.1 per cent.

Net assets for the Quebec fund manager totalled $424 billion at June 30, up from $402 billion at Dec. 31, 2022.

CDPQ chief executive Charles Emond says the many contradictory signals confronting investors — the direction of inflation, rates, employment and markets — make the environment challenging.

Emond says the fund will remain vigilant and emphasize the importance of diversification and adopting a long-term approach.

The fund's average annualized return over five years stood at six per cent, while over 10 years it came in at 7.9 per cent.