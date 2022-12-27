Quebec City sees spike in carbon monoxide poisoning after power outages

Carbon monoxide poisoning cases are on the rise in Quebec City since power outages plunged thousands into darkness.

"Since Friday, we have responded to dozens of interventions of that kind, whereas, generally speaking, we can have a few [up to five] during a week," said Quebec City Fire Department spokesperson Alexandre Lajoie.

He said firefighters are often called to the scene to check the concentration of gasses in the air when residents have suspicions or have symptoms of poisoning.

At least two men in their 60s have lost their lives in the past few days after exposure to fumes from combustion generators.

The increase was felt at the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, which is one of only two hospitals in the province equipped with a hyperbaric chamber to treat the most severe CO poisoning cases.

Over the past few days, the influx of patients poisoned by carbon monoxide has reached record levels, according to Dr. Dominique Buteau, chief physician of the hyperbaric medicine department at the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis.

"I've been doing hyperbaric medicine for 20 years, and it's unheard of," he said.

On Dec. 24 alone, doctors in Lévis treated 15 cases of severe carbon monoxide poisoning.

They usually treat two a day, on average.

A silent killer

Carbon monoxide has no odour, so it is difficult to detect.

But when breathed in, it replaces oxygen in the blood and robs organs of their oxygen supply, causing headaches, heartaches, dizziness, weakness, and potentially unconsciousness and death.

"If the concentration is very high, death can occur in a few minutes," Dr. Buteau said, citing an example of a resident getting poisoned while checking to see if their generator works in a garage.

Carbon monoxide can also cause long-term sequelae and permanent damage, such as memory loss, difficulty concentrating and balance disorders.

Doctors and Quebec City public security are reminding the public not to use generators or combustion appliances for cooking or lighting inside a residence or garage, even if the windows are open.



They also recommend buying a carbon monoxide detector.

"Sometimes people believe that opening the garage door or leaving a window open might be enough, but it's not enough," Dr. Buteau said.