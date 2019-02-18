Quebec puts $280M into home care services, heeding calls for more resources

The Quebec government is putting more money into home care, a service advocates have long argued has been underfunded in the province.

Health Minister Danielle McCann announced Friday the province is setting aside $280 million for home care in the coming year.

McCann said the extra money would allow the province to hire the equivalent of more than 2,000 full-time workers, and give people access to 20 per cent more hours of home care compared with two years earlier.

Home care workers will also get a raise under the new plan.

McCann said the changes will apply to those needing both short and long-term care, including children.

According to Quebec's Ministry of Health, the government has invested more than $1 billion a year into home care services since 2014.

CBC News reported last year that nearly 343,000 Quebecers receive home care services, but many more were on waiting lists.

At the time, advocates said improved home services would bring significant benefits to the province's health care system.

"The goal of home care is to help keep people healthy so they don't end up in the ER or a long-term care facility," Annie Carrier, a home care specialist at the University of Sherbrooke, said last year.