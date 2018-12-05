CAQ expected to unveil changes to cannabis law today, including raising legal age to 21

The Coalition Avenir Québec government is set to begin today the process of tightening the rules around legal cannabis use, fulfilling a major promise made during the election campaign.

It will introduce a bill this morning that seeks to amend the existing law, enacted by the Liberals in June.

The move is part of a flurry of activity, including Monday's economic update and Tuesday's unveiling of new immigration quotas, taking place before a shortened session in the National Assembly wraps up at the end of the week.

The CAQ has already revealed it wants to:

Increase the legal age to consume cannabis to 21, up from 18, to prevent long-term effects on young people, including psychiatric complications.

Ban smoking marijuana in all public spaces so that the rules are uniform across the province.

Revisit how far away Société québecoise de cannabis (SQDC) stores can be located from schools.

At least two of these proposals have been heavily criticized. Experts such as Serge Brochu, the scientific director at the Instutit universitaire sur les dépendances, say young people already consume cannabis, so increasing the legal age would just push them to the black market — which is what legalization was meant to curtail.

Increasing the legal age to 21 will also make Quebec the province with the highest legal age to smoke weed, and the only province where the legal age to consume alcohol and cannabis are different.

"I think prevention is the key.… And it has to be real prevention with real information, not prevention that says 'just don't do it' or 'cannabis is bad,'" Brochu told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

Cannabis in public

The current law bans smoking in the same locations where it's prohibited to smoke tobacco. It also bans smoking cannabis on the grounds of universities and CEGEPs, hospitals and social-service institutions as well as elementary schools and daycares.

The borough of Saint-Laurent has banned any use of cannabis in public places, such as parks and sidewalks. (CBC)

But the provincial law also allowed municipalities to pass stricter rules, and several towns and cities — Hampstead, Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough and Quebec City, among them — went that route. The CAQ says it wants the rules to be the same across the province.

Some say prohibiting smoking in public would exacerbate existing tendencies to over-police the homeless, racialized communities and youth.

And banning smoking cannabis in public, coupled with the fact that landlords across the province have taken steps to ban smoking pot in rental properties, means a large swath of the population won't have anywhere to smoke legally.

"We don't want to make consumption of cannabis only possible for people who have a house and a big backyard," Maxime Roy-Allard, spokesperson for the tenants' rights group RCLALQ, said in October.

Opening new stores?

There are currently 12 SQDC stores, and there were plans to open between 150 and 160 more over the next two to three years.

But that plan could be affected by the new legislation.

A spokesperson for the SQDC said the Crown corporation is holding off opening new retail locations until the CAQ tables its new bill, to see whether the rules change around store locations.

"We don't want to put in money that would end up being wasted," said Mathieu Gaudreault.