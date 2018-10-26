Quebec cannabis stores to close 3 days a week due to chronic shortages

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) has announced that as of Monday, the opening hours at its brick-and-mortar stores will be trimmed due to the chronic shortages government-run stores have experienced since marijuana became legal.

Montreal stores sold out of stock by noon on at least two days this week. Of the 12 cannabis stores located in Quebec, three of them are in Montreal.

As a result of the stock shortages, the SQDC said its outlets will no longer be open Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

The SQDC said in a release that these new hours will be in effect until the "availability of products is stabilized."

The agency said supplying its stores proved more difficult than foreseen, with an unnamed employee telling La Presse Canadienne on Wednesday that the entire inventory of the store on Ste-Catherine Street was sold out.

The scarcity of stock is something the SQDC says customers will have to put up with for months to come.

The SQDC stores in Montreal have been completely out of stock several times this week. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Quebec has a number of regulated cannabis suppliers, including Aurora Cannabis, which has operations across the country, including a production facility in Pointe-Claire.

Andrea Paine, national director of government relations for Aurora Cannabis, told CBC Montreal's Daybreak that she isn't surprised by the high volume of demand.

She said that despite the shortages at the SQDC, her company has been fulfilling its order to deliver 5,000 kilograms per year to the agency.

"We have sent what they requested us to send," she said. "We have lived up to our side of the deal."

Paine said that while producing the product takes time, they are in a position to offer more should the SQDC request it.

"You can't make plants grow faster than they grow," she said. "The SQDC is the one [which] determined how much they wanted in stores."

Officials at the agency have declined repeated requests from CBC to be interviewed about the shortages.

With files from CBC Montreal's Daybreak and La Presse Canadienne.