Quebec cannabis stores to reopen Wednesdays
After closing 3 days per week because of stock shortages, stores will now only be closed 2 days
Quebec's government-run cannabis stores will now be open on Wednesdays, after a pilot project proved their supply chain can now handle stores being open five days per week.
In October, the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) announced outlets would no longer be open Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays because of stock shortages.
Supplies have since stabilized, so the stores will now only be closed Monday and Tuesday, effective immediately.
"We know that we are now capable of opening all the stores another day in the week because we know that our supply logistics can sustain the whole network," SQDC spokesperson Fabrice Giguère said.
The outlets made the decision to reopen after a successful pilot project, in which three stores were kept open Wednesdays.
Giguère said it will help fulfil the SQDC's mandate to put an end to the cannabis black market.
With files from Kate McKenna
