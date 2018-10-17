Legalization era begins as Quebec's cannabis stores get ready for business

Hugo Senécal and Corey Stone wanted to be a part of history today.

They are the first people in line outside the government-run cannabis store on Ste-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal.

Both have medical prescriptions, but say it was symbolic for them to be there.

"It is historic. I wanted to be the first to make a legal purchase in Montreal," Senécal, who sat next to the door, said.

Senécal says he hopes legalization will make people open-minded about smoking weed.

"People need to stop thinking potheads are people who don't do anything in life, sit on their couch eating chips all day. I got up at 3 a.m. to be here," he said.

Senécal and Stone were among about 10 people lined up at the store on Ste-Catherine at around 6 a.m. as Canada embarks on a new era of legalization.

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) is opening three outlets in Montreal and 11 across the province. Cannabis will also be available for purchase online.

A representative for the SQDC said Tuesday it is trying to find a balance between competing with the black market, both in terms of price and quality, without promoting the consumption of the drug.

The province has some of the most restrictive rules regarding the production and sale of cannabis of any province. The age limit, for now, is 18, but the incoming CAQ government is planning to raise it to 21.

It's also only one of two provinces (the other being Manitoba) that forbids non-medical users from growing plants at home.

With files from Radio-Canada and Benjamin Shingler

