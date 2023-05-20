From 5 cents to 10 cents: Quebec changes its deposit system for cans

Changes to Quebec's container deposit system enter into effect on Wednesday.

The changes mean Quebecers can return more types of drink containers, including, for the first time, small cans of 100 millilitres, cans of juice or carbonated water and larger glass containers like wine bottles.

The deposit amount has changed, as well.

All containers, including standard 355-millimetre cans, which used to have a five-cent deposit value, are now worth 10 cents.

But that 10-cent amount is standardized — even larger cans of 473 millilitres or larger (commonly known as king cans), which used to be worth 20 cents.

Return locations will, however, continue to pay out 20 cents for large cans until Nov. 15 to give people who have them a chance to bring them back for a full refund.

Quebecers can now return glass bottles over 500 millilitres in size for a 25 cent refund. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The only exception is large glass bottles (over 500 millilitres) like wine bottles. Those will now be worth 25 cents. Larger stores (over 375 square metres) will be obligated to accept them and issue refunds.

Quebec's Environment Ministry says the changes to the deposit system are meant to encourage people to return their containers.

"Increasing the deposit amount will spur the return of these containers and avoid having them end up in landfills or in the wild," the ministry said in an online publication explaining the new system.

The standardized deposit amount is intended to facilitate the return process — Quebecers will know how much to expect regardless of what they're returning and store clerks will have an easier time issuing payouts at return locations.

The changes also make it mandatory for establishments like restaurants and hotels with seating capacities of more than 75 people to collect returnable containers.

Environmental group Equiterre criticized the changes on Tuesday, issuing a media release that called out the government for failing to be ambitious enough.

The refund amounts are too low, the media release said, arguing that a government study found that a deposit of 35 cents would achieve a return rate of nearly 90 per cent.

Environmental organization Équiterre doesn't have kind words for Quebec's most recent plan to modernize its deposit system. Équiterre says the government is moving way too slowly when it comes to collecting materials like glass, plastic and metal bottles or containers.

The government is also proceeding too slowly, Equiterre said.

Future changes to the refund system, slated to be introduced in March 2025, will make it so that all drink containers, including plastic water bottles, will be returnable for a refund.

That change should come sooner, Equiterre said

"Between now and then, more than a billion glass and plastic containers will be sent for disposal," the Equiterre statement said.

"That's far too many. The government has the power to advance the full implementation of the deposit refund system or, at the very least, to stop postponing the different stages."