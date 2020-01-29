Quebec selects Charles Émond to replace Michael Sabia as head of Caisse de dépôt

The Quebec government has selected a relative newcomer at the Caisse de dépôt et placement to succeed Michael Sabia as the pension fund manager's new head.

Charles Émond, 47, is poised to take over as president and chief executive officer, starting this Saturday.

Premier François Legault confirmed the appointment in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Émond moves up from his role at the Caisse as senior vice-president overseeing Quebec, private investments and strategic planning.

Previously he spent 18 years at Scotiabank, where he served as global head of merchant banking and capital markets and oversaw Canadian corporate banking at Scotia Capital.

Michel Nadeau, executive director at the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations, says Émond brings a breadth of experience but must continue to exercise freedom from political concerns.

"Mr. Émond knows Quebec business well," Nadeau said. "He is someone who has a global perspective, who will not only invest in stocks and bonds, but will go into private placements, infrastructure and real estate.

"For me, the most important challenge for Mr. Émond will be to show his independence, his autonomy. The president of the Caisse is someone who ... does not take government orders," he said.

Sabia pulled Caisse back from brink

Sabia, 66, announced in November he would move on from the Caisse after more than 11 years at the helm to become head of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

He had been appointed to lead the institution after it was shaken by the financial crisis, which resulted in $40 billion of losses.

Michael Sabia announced in November he would move on after more than 11 years at the helm. (Ryan Remiorz/CP)

Under Sabia's guidance, the Caisse says it has produced annual returns of 9.9 per cent over 10 years, while the size of its net assets has almost tripled to about $330 billion.

Over the last decade, the institution has diversified, focusing particularly on sectors such as infrastructure and private equity, while continuing to invest in real estate and adjusting its strategy.

Investments outside of Canada now represent about two-thirds of Caisse assets compared to less than half 10 years earlier.