Staffing, protective equipment still a challenge in Quebec long-term care homes, military report says

A report prepared by the Canadian military about Quebec's long-term care homes says the division between "hot" and "cold" zones, proper use of protective equipment and staffing shortages remain major challenges in the facilities.

The report was shared with the Quebec government Tuesday night and made public this morning.

It provides an account of the conditions in 25 homes where military have been assisting during the pandemic.

Problems in the province's long-term care homes have been well-documented.

Workers on the front lines have already described chaos inside the homes, including a lack of protective equipment for staff and residents who had not yet caught the disease.

More than 60 per cent of deaths related to COVID-19 in the province have occurred in long-term care homes, known by their French acronym, CHSLDs.

Hundreds of troops — more than 1,675 — have been deployed to long-term care homes in Quebec and Ontario to help with residents' day-to-day needs, cleaning the facilities and meal distribution.

The Canadian military released a separate report Tuesday detailing allegations of elder abuse in five Ontario long-term care homes, describing residents being bullied, improperly fed and in some cases left for hours and days in soiled bedding.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford described the report as "gut-wrenching."

