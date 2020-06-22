Danielle McCann out as health minister as François Legault shakes up cabinet

Danielle McCann, who has been at the forefront of the Quebec government's response to the pandemic, will be replaced as health minister in a major overhaul of François Legault's government.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, another high-profile member of cabinet who oversaw a series of controversial and at times failed reforms, is being moved to the Ministry of Justice.

The cabinet shuffle, first published in La Presse early Monday and confirmed by Radio-Canada, is expected to be formally announced between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Treasury Board president Christian Dubé will take over the health portfolio as the province prepares for a possible second wave of COVID-19.

Dubé's last piece of legislation, Bill 61, aimed at jump-starting the economy, was widely criticized and ultimately blocked by the opposition last week.

Justice Minister Sonia LeBel will take over his position and will have the responsibility of revising the bill when the National Assembly returns after the summer break.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is expected to move to the Justice Ministry. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

McCann is expected to take on the role of higher education.

The change would split responsibility for the Education Ministry between two ministers, with Jean-François Roberge maintaining the rest of the education portfolio.

Nadine Girault, minister of international relations, will keep her current role while also taking over the immigration file, currently held by Jolin-Barrette.