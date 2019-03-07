How Quebec's new spending plan will affect you

The Legault government's second budget tackles two big goals: getting the province on track to meet its greenhouse gas emission targets and increasing the economy's productivity.

In order to make that happen, it includes a number of measures that could change how you get to work, what you plan to study and what you'll get back (or fork out) at tax time.

The budget also includes a host of more traditional measures aimed at improving services in health and education.

Here's a closer look at how the 2020-21 provincial budget means for you.

Royal Canadian Navy personnel patrol a flooded area in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. on April 29, 2019. The budget sets aside $300 million over 10 years to build and reinforce infrastructure that will help mitigate the effects of climate change, such as flooding. (Cpl. Julie Turcotte/34th Brigade Group/2nd Canadian Division)

Environment

Like bicycling? Well, Quebec is rolling out $70-million to build new bike paths around the province. That includes $50 million for Montreal and $10 million for Quebec City.

If it's time to trade in the old clunker in your driveway, you might want to check out the Roulez Vert tax rebate program. The province committed to maintaining the program, which offers an $8,000 tax rebate for electric vehicles worth less than $60,000. (The federal government has a similar program that could get you even more money back).

If you're doing some home renovations, you may also be eligible for a rebate, under the renewal of a program called Chauffez Vert. You could get up to $1,275 for the replacement of an oil heating system, and $250 for the replacement of an oil-fired water heater.

The budget also sets aside $300 million over the next 10 years to build large-scale infrastructure to help communities deal with the effects of climate change, such as recurrent spring flooding. This envelope of money will, among other things, help reinforce the dikes around Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

Productivity

Attention businesses: you may be eligible for a tax credit, which the government is affectionately calling C3I. The credit will range between 10 and 20 per cent for investment in technologies that boost productivity — such as computer hardware or software (that costs more than $5,000) or manufacturing equipment (more than $12,500)

Sorry philosophy students: There is $60 million to increase higher education graduation rates in science, research, engineering and computer science. There is also $5 million for scholarships in computer science and electrical engineering.

Taking care

If you're caring for a loved one, there may be some reprieve on the way. A new refundable tax credit could bring caregivers up to $2,500. Those caring for someone with a severe and prolonged impairment could be eligible.

School recess could be about to get a little more fun. The province is setting aside $54 million over five years to liven up schoolyards and purchase new recreation equipment. Last year the province instructed schools to lengthen recess to two, 20-minute a day sessions.

There's also more money for families caring for a child with special needs, even after they turn 18. The government allotted $150 million in assistance over five years.