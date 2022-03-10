If you live with someone who has COVID-19, Quebec will not require self-isolation

Quebec public health officials have announced the easing of more public health measures this weekend as key health indicators, such as hospitalizations, continue to trend downward.

As of Saturday, when other health restrictions will also be lifted, people who come into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 but are not showing showing any symptoms will no longer have to isolate at home for five days.

They will be urged to take steps over a period of 10 days in order to not infect others, such as monitoring their symptoms, avoid close contact with others, wear a mask and avoid going to places where they would need to remove their mask, such as bars and restaurants.

Dr. Luc Boileau, interim director of public health for Quebec, made the announcement Thursday, basing his decision on the epidemiological situation which, according to him, "allows us to be optimistic."

Speaking at a news conference, Boileau said better days are approaching, but "the pandemic isn't over."

While numbers for hospitalizations and intensive-care unit admissions are improving — with less than 1,200 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients — Omicron and its sub-variant BA.2 should be taken seriously, he said.

"The virus is still there and it's doing damage every day, particularly to the most vulnerable," said Boileau, adding BA.2 — circulating widely in countries like Denmark and South Africa — may be 40 per cent more contagious.

He said Quebecers have a responsibility to help protect the most vulnerable populations, including people who are immunocompromised, seniors, and those with chronic illnesses. He urged people to continue washing their hands and wearing masks where required.

As of Saturday, all public venues may operate at 100 per cent capacity and a vaccine passport will no longer be required for entry in places where it was compulsory.

Restaurants, bars, taverns and casinos can resume regular business hours without enforcing seating limits at tables. Dancing and karaoke will be permitted once again.

Last week, Quebec also announced a tentative timeline to end masking in public spaces by mid-April, and for public transportation, in May.

'A normal prom'

Quebec also announced Thursday that high schoolers will be getting their regular proms back this summer, after two years beset by disruptions and outdoor ceremonies.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge made the announcement in a tweet this morning.

Bonne nouvelle : les bals de finissants sont de retour! Ces deux derniers ans, cet événement a dû être sacrifié. Je veux souligner la résilience de tous, permettant aux finissants de la cohorte 2022 de célébrer ce rite de passage. Place aux festivités!<a href="https://t.co/DHP1W69hyT">https://t.co/DHP1W69hyT</a> —@jfrobergeQc

"I want to acknowledge everyone's resilience in allowing the 2022 graduating class to celebrate this rite of passage," he wrote.

After proms were cancelled in 2020, the government allowed them to go ahead last year, but only outdoors.

Boileau said the change to the rules is due to the "extremely well-vaccinated student population."

Dr. Marie-France Raynault, the senior strategic medical advisor for Quebec Public Health who appeared alongside Boileau during Thursday's news conference, said students will still be advised to keep a distance of one metre when possible, but the festivities can otherwise proceed without requirements.

"It will be a normal prom for these young people," she said.