Quebec blocks TikTok on government mobile devices
Cybersecurity minister calls the measures preventive
Quebec is following the federal government's lead and banning TikTok on government mobile devices.
Like Ottawa, Quebec has deleted and blocked the app as of Feb. 28.
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said Monday the app raises concerns due to the Chinese government having a stake in TikTok's owner, ByteDance, and laws that allow the country to access user data. The National Post first reported the story.
Quebec Cybersecurity Minister Éric Caire calls the move preventive, saying there is no indication that any entity has been using the app to spy.
"In light of the research and analyses carried out concerning the use of TikTok, it seems necessary for us to apply precautionary measures and no longer allow the installation and use of this application for now," Caire said in a news release Monday evening.
Both the federal and provincial governments say employees can continue to use the application on their personal devices, but they advise civil servants to evaluate the potential risks of using TikTok.
A spokesperson for TikTok says the government did not inform the company of the decision and says it is available to discuss security and privacy concerns.
With files from Shawn Lyons and Lauren McCallum
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?