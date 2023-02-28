Quebec blocks TikTok on government mobile devices

Quebec is following the federal government's lead and banning TikTok on government mobile devices.

Like Ottawa, Quebec has deleted and blocked the app as of Feb. 28.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said Monday the app raises concerns due to the Chinese government having a stake in TikTok's owner, ByteDance, and laws that allow the country to access user data. The National Post first reported the story.

Quebec Cybersecurity Minister Éric Caire calls the move preventive, saying there is no indication that any entity has been using the app to spy.

"In light of the research and analyses carried out concerning the use of TikTok, it seems necessary for us to apply precautionary measures and no longer allow the installation and use of this application for now," Caire said in a news release Monday evening.

Both the federal and provincial governments say employees can continue to use the application on their personal devices, but they advise civil servants to evaluate the potential risks of using TikTok.

A spokesperson for TikTok says the government did not inform the company of the decision and says it is available to discuss security and privacy concerns.