Quebec wants out of new federal Indigenous child welfare law, citing provincial jurisdiction

The Quebec government is asking the province's Court of Appeal to rule on the constitutionality of a new federal law aimed at ensuring Indigenous communities have jurisdiction over children in care.

Bill C-92, An Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families, is set to go into effect Jan. 1.

The legislation allows for Indigenous groups to take over their own child welfare systems and prioritizes placing Indigenous children taken into care with members of their own extended families and Indigenous communities.

But the office of Quebec Justice Minister Sonia LeBel said the province believes the law "constitutes an appropriation of the exclusive jurisdiction of the provinces in matters of social services and youth protection."

LeBel said it "shares the objective of the federal law" to give Indigenous communities "greater autonomy in matters of youth protection," but it wants to do so through its own youth protection service.

'Concerning and discouraging'

Derek Montour, who heads the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission, said the decision is "concerning and discouraging."

"In my opinion, Quebec is stating that First Nation communities should not have the right to self-determination in the health and social services, in particular as it relates to child welfare because they are claiming this jurisdiction," Montour told CBC News via email.

Montour, a Kahnawake Mohawk, is also executive director of the Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services. The Mohawk territory aims to pass its own youth protection act, independent of the province.

Montour said many Indigenous communities have been looking to C-92 as a step in the right direction when it comes to the welfare of First Nations children.

"It is particularly concerning because Quebec has always stated they are not responsible for financial responsibility for First Nations," he said. He said the province offers limited services to Indigenous communities, and "access to other services is challenging."

He said if Quebec wants First Nations in Quebec to exercise greater autonomy, this court challenge is not an example of encouraging a nation-to-nation relationship.

"They want to do this through their own legislation such as article 37.5 of the Quebec Youth Protection Act, but it does not acknowledge that a First Nation community has that inherent right," said Montour.