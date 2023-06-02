Quebec government defends Bill 96 despite rocky transition to French-only services

The abrupt application of new provisions in Quebec's Bill 96, which forces provincial and municipal bodies to limit English services, has been a rocky transition, but the minister responsible for French says an adjustment period will be necessary.

"Of course we will adjust in the next days and weeks, but it is important that cities communicate with citizens in French," said Jean-François Roberge on Friday, one day after the provisions went into effect.

He said some adjustments will likely be needed, but it's crucial that Quebec's standing as the only French-speaking jurisdiction in the Americas be respected.

Certain people still have the right to be served in English, such as the English-speaking community of Quebec (those who have met the requirements to attend English school) and immigrants who arrived less than six months ago.

Indigenous people and people who do not reside in Quebec are also exceptions.

Need to verify right to English service

"Both at the counter and on the telephone, we must verify by asking questions, that people who ask to be served in English really have the right to be served in English," said Roberge on Radio-Canada's Tout un matin.

"The government's role is not to make Quebec bilingual — it is to communicate in French with Quebecers."

And when people attest they are eligible for English service, that will be taken in good faith, he added.

These provisions mean that, since Thursday in Montreal, citizens who call 311, the city's information hotline, are directed to a voice message explaining the city's new communication obligations — and listing those who are entitled to English services.

On the city's website, a banner appears to indicate that the English version is reserved for those who have the right to be served in English.

During a media briefing, Mayor Valérie Plante clearly expressed her administration's position on the new rules.

"These are the directives of the Quebec government," she said. "It is clear that we are not the ones who are going to be the police and that has been clearly said to the government of Quebec."

City websites adjusted

Similar measures have been taken in other cities such as Laval and Gatineau. Other municipalities, such as Longueuil and Châteauguay, simply offer Google Translate as a way to obtain English services.

Finance Minister Eric Girard insists the law will be enforced with discernment while the government works to protect and promote French.

Pascal Bérubé, with the Parti québécois, said his party is against Bill 96 because it has no substantial impact on the effort to promote French. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/Radio-Canada)

"There will be a transition period," he said.

"But anyone who needs services in English will have access to them. This is especially true for health care, which is the most important service when needed. We guaranteed that Bill 96 would have no impact on access to health care."

The Liberal party's interim leader, Marc Tanguay, said he can understand why some people are laughing at the new measures.

"There's no efficiency there," said Tanguay.

Everyone agrees with the collective goal of enhancing the quality of French, Tanguay said, but the government should be working closely with municipal representatives to see how to improve services under the new regulations.

He said forcing, for example, Montreal to limit its English services only to specific people is not a step toward achieving the collective goal.

Ruba Ghazal, with Québec Solidaire, said the provisions in Bill 96 that limit English services to certain people are not practical to apply, which leaves the province in "this ridiculous situation."

She said the priority is to protect French in the workplace.

Pascal Bérubé, with the Parti Québécois, whose MNAs voted against Bill 96, said the measures are not essential because they don't make any difference.

It doesn't create the desire to live in or even learn French, he said. It doesn't promote French, he added.

"It gives the impression of doing something, but we are not in favour of this," Bérubé said.