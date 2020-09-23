Quebec tables new, slimmed-down economic stimulus bill after failing this past summer

Quebec Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel has tabled a new economic stimulus bill after the government was forced to withdraw its earlier proposed legislation, Bill 61, earlier this year.

Bill 66 would clear the way for 181 publicly-funded infrastructure proposals, including highway projects, building renovations and speeding up the extension of the Montreal Metro Blue line.

The CAQ government's first attempt at introducing legislation to kickstart an economy by then-Treasury Board head Christian Dubé fell under harsh criticism from environmental groups, legal experts and the opposition parties for running roughshod over environmental and anti-corruption rules.

The government says those concerns have been addressed in the new proposal.

