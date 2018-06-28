Confusion reigns over guidelines for Quebec's face-covering ban

With Quebec's new guidelines on religious accommodation set to go into effect in a matter of days, public institutions and services are still seeking clarity on how to implement the law.

A pending legal challenge could also put it on hold.

The guidelines for the province's religious neutrality law, which are set to go into effect July 1, are meant to outline when and where Quebecers must leave their faces uncovered in order to give or receive public services.

But Lisa Djevahirdjian, a spokesperson for Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents workers with the City of Montreal and the STM, said the union is still waiting for clear directives.

Nothing has changed since May, she said in an interview, when the government released the guidelines aimed at helping institutions implement the law.

The guidelines state that exemptions to the law, previously known as Bill 62, can only be granted to individuals on religious grounds if the demand is serious, doesn't violate the rights of others and doesn't impose "undue hardships."

The Quebec government has left it up to individual public bodies, however, to decide how to handle accommodation requests, and requires each body to appoint an official to make those decisions.

Quebec's Justice Ministry did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Still studying the rules

The Union of Quebec Municipalities, which represents 360 municipalities across the province, is still trying to figure out how to put the guidelines into effect.

Spokesperson ​Patrick Lemieux said in an email they are "still under analysis by our legal services, which assess their applicability and impacts for municipalities."

The STM, meanwhile, said it has reviewed the guidelines and work committees are in place to ensure compliance.

"We are in close communication with the other concerned municipal services, as we aim to to align our policies and methods to ensure the respect of Bill 62 and its terms and conditions and avoid different interpretations or applications," Philippe Déry, a spokesperson for the STM, said in an email.

Déry said the STM would not share its own guidelines, as they are "internal procedures."

Law could be suspended

The province was forced to produce the accommodation guidelines when a Quebec Superior Court judge​ suspended the portion of the law that deals with face coverings last year.

But the group challenging the law argues the guidelines place a greater burden on the individuals affected.

Muslim women who wear a niqab, for instance, will need to make an application for exemption every time they wish to access basic public services such as health care and transit.

The group challenging the law was in court last Friday to again argue for portions of the law to be stayed. A decision could come by the end of this week.

"These guidelines don't fix the problem," Khalid Elgazzar, a lawyer with the National Council of Canadian Muslims, one of the groups involved in the challenge.

"They don't resolve the breach of the Quebec Charter or the Canadian Charter. In other words, the law remains discriminatory and unconstitutional despite the passing of those guidelines."