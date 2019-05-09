Hijabs could lead to female circumcision without secularism law, retired senator says

A group of lawyers attempting to lend support to Quebec's controversial secularism bill had their testimony derailed when a retired senator said permitting women to wear the hijab could lead to female circumcision and forced marriages.

Céline Hervieux-Payette represented a group called Juristes pour la laïcité et la neutralité religieuse de l'État (Lawyers for secularism and religious neutrality) which presented a brief to the legislative committee studying Bill 21 in Quebec City.

Holding up a book by a controversial critic of Islam, Hervieux-Payette said, "The veil is a detail. What goes with it is circumcision [and] forced marriage at 14 and 15 years of age."

The retired senator appeared to be paraphrasing Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a Somali-born activist who gave up her Muslim faith and regularly describes Islam as inherently violent and oppressive.

The Liberal secularism critic, Hélène David, expressed concern about Hervieux-Payette's comments, asking her to clarify whether she thought genital mutilation and forced marriages pose a danger to Quebecers.

"You can't be naive," Hervieux-Payette said. "Even people who live here send their children to certain countries where circumcision is done. They have to do it elsewhere than here because it's illegal.... But it's also done by neighbours."

At that point, the chair of the legislative committee, André Bachand, intervened, asking Hervieux-Payette to demonstrate "great caution" in her remarks.

Simon Jolin-Barrette, right, Bill 21's sponsor, appealed for witnesses to use moderate language before the legislative committee. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

As other opposition MNAs tried to ask more questions of her, another member of her group, Julie Latour, tried to step in to answer on her behalf.

After her appearance, Hervieux-Payette told reporters she had no regret about her comments. She said she doesn't believe women who wear the hijab do so of their own volition.

Speaking to reporters during a break in the proceedings, the bill's sponsor, Simon Jolin-Barrette, the minister of immigration, diversity and inclusiveness, appealed for witnesses to use moderate language before the committee.

Premier François Legault made a similar appeal earlier this week when another backer of the bill, Djemila Benhabib, described women who refuse to remove their hijab at work as "fundamentalists."