Quebec Appeals Court won't suspend province's religious symbols ban

Quebec's top court has refused to suspend the controversial ban on religious symbols.

The Court of Appeal was ruling on a request to stay sections of the Laicity Act, or Bill 21, pending a constitutionality ruling.

In a 2-1 decision issued Thursday afternoon, the court said the law should be allowed to stand while courts work out whether the law violates the Constitution.

The decision doesn't affect the four separate lawsuits filed against Bill 21, claiming the law is unconstitutional.

The Laicity Act was passed in June. It bans public school teachers, government lawyers and police officers, among other civil servants, from wearing religious symbols at work.

Opponents of the law say it unfairly targets cultural minorities, especially Muslim women who wear the hijab. Teaching is a popular profession for Muslim women in Quebec.

Supporters of the law say it reinforces Quebec's secular culture and ends long-running debates about how to accommodate minority cultural practices.