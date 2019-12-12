Quebec Appeals Court won't suspend province's religious symbols ban
Province’s controversial Bill 21 passes major legal test
Quebec's top court has refused to suspend the controversial ban on religious symbols.
The Court of Appeal was ruling on a request to stay sections of the Laicity Act, or Bill 21, pending a constitutionality ruling.
In a 2-1 decision issued Thursday afternoon, the court said the law should be allowed to stand while courts work out whether the law violates the Constitution.
The decision doesn't affect the four separate lawsuits filed against Bill 21, claiming the law is unconstitutional.
The Laicity Act was passed in June. It bans public school teachers, government lawyers and police officers, among other civil servants, from wearing religious symbols at work.
Opponents of the law say it unfairly targets cultural minorities, especially Muslim women who wear the hijab. Teaching is a popular profession for Muslim women in Quebec.
Supporters of the law say it reinforces Quebec's secular culture and ends long-running debates about how to accommodate minority cultural practices.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.