Protests, open letters and political coalitions: Opposition to CAQ's Bill 21 intensifies

A week after tabling the legislation, the Coalition Avenir Québec government is facing mounting, increasingly organized opposition to its plan to ban certain public workers from wearing religious symbols.

Municipal, provincial, federal and school board representatives held a news conference on Friday to speak out against the band. The group is planning a protest against Bill 21 next Friday in Côte Saint-Luc.

"The proposed law discriminates against a number of those people we represent and seeks to treat those who wear a cross, kippa, hijab or turban as second-class citizens," Anthony Housefather, the Liberal MP for Mount Royal, said Friday.

Housefather was joined at the news conference by David Birnbaum, Liberal MNA for D'Arcy-McGee, Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg, Marvin Rotrand, city councillor for Snowdon and Angela Mancini, chair of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB).

The EMSB has already said it would refuse to implement the ban if it becomes law.

Bouchard, Taylor come out against proposal

The news conference came on the same day that a group of 250 academics published an open letter in Montreal's Le Devoir newspaper calling the proposed law "discriminatory" and an infringement on "fundamental rights."

Among the signatories was Charles Taylor, a prominent political philosopher and one of the authors of Quebec's landmark report on accommodation and religious minorities.

Kindergarten teacher Haniyfa Scott gives a lesson during class in Montreal this week. Bill 21 would ban the wearing of religious symbols for new government placed employees within schools, the courts and law enforcement. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

The report's other co-author, Gerard Bouchard, also wrote an opinion piece Friday in La Presse, saying the bill had gone too far in applying the ban to school teachers.

Students at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School in Montreal's West Island, meanwhile, planned a protest over their lunch break on Friday.

Despite the growing criticism, Quebec Premier François Legault has said he wants to make the bill law by mid-June.

'We have a reasonable proposal, and I think it's time that we turn the page," he said Thursday.