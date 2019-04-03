Here are the jobs subject to Quebec's proposed religious symbols ban (the list is longer than you'd think)

The Quebec government's proposed ban on religious symbols goes much farther than the Coalition Avenir Québec first suggested it would.

It extends beyond police officers, judges and teachers, as the CAQ promised during the fall election campaign, to a multitude of positions in the court system and government offices.

Prof. Robert Leckey, the dean of McGill University's faculty of law, notes the draft legislation, Bill 21, extends beyond the recommendations laid out by the 2010 Bouchard-Taylor report, which advised applying the ban to public workers who hold "coercive" state power.

"If the concern was that people would be afraid of bias when being disciplined by a state officer, it's way overbroad," said Leckey.

Several municipalities and school boards have said they won't comply with the ban if it becomes law, but it's still not entirely clear what positions would be affected.

Here's a list of the jobs subject to the ban, as listed in Bill 21: