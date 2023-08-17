Quebec police watchdog investigating multi-vehicle collision that injured several in Montreal

Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation into a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday that sent several people to hospital, one with serious injuries, in Montreal's East End.

The incident concerns an intervention involving a Montreal police officer.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says that around 6:10 p.m., an officer noticed a vehicle in violation of the Highway Safety Code.

The officer reportedly turned on their cruiser's lights to signal for the driver of the vehicle to stop, but the driver sped away.

The fleeing vehicle collided with several other cars on Notre-Dame Street East, near the intersection of Lebrun Avenue, in the Mercier–Hochelaga–Maisonneuve borough. Several people were transported to hospital, one of them with serious injuries, the BEI said.

Eight BEI investigators were assigned to investigate the circumstances of the incident. The Sûreté du Québec were also requested to assist in the investigation.

The BEI investigates when someone is injured or killed during a police intervention.