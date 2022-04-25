Quebec's police watchdog investigating after man jumps in river during police chase

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a driver allegedly jumped into a river in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, Que. during a police intervention.

According to a news release from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), Sûreté du Québec officers tried to intercept a vehicle travelling with its headlights off on Monday, around 1:20 a.m.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, reportedly refused to stop, and a police chase followed.

He allegedly stopped about a kilometre later, in the parking lot of a residence on 12th Avenue in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, around 64 kilometres north of Montreal.

It appears he then got out of his vehicle and ran before jumping into the river. The driver reportedly called for help. Police say they lost sight of him.

Authorities are looking for the missing driver, as five BEI investigators make their way to the site.