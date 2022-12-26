Quebec police watchdog launches investigation into Longueuil intervention

Quebec's police watchdog opened an investigation Sunday after a police intervention ended with a man dying in Longueuil.

Initial reports from the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) say Longueuil police (SPAL) went to a home on Christmas Day around 12:15 p.m. on Pandale Street, in the borough of Greenfield Park.

A 50-year-old man, who had a weapon with a blade, had barricaded himself in his home "following a family dispute," according to the SPAL.

The BEI says police set up a perimeter around the house and tried to reason with the man before he allegedly started a fire in the residence.

Since propane tanks inside the home risked causing explosions, the SPAL evacuated a dozen houses nearby, said the police department.

According to the BEI, police then entered the residence, accompanied by firefighters, where they found the man who was unresponsive. Later, he was pronounced dead.

The BEI, whose responsibility is to investigate all cases where a person — other than a police officer on duty — dies during a police intervention, has assigned seven investigators to the case.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) will act as a support police service in this investigation.