Skip to Main Content
Montreal·New

Police watchdog launches investigation after woman's body found in Laval

The Bureau of Independent Investigations is looking into the death of a woman who called police after receiving threats.

The woman called police after receiving death threats

CBC News ·
Five BEI investigators are assigned to the case. (Radio-Canada)

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a 32-year-old woman died following an intervention by the Laval police service.

According to the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), a woman called 9-1-1 on Feb. 19 around 12:40 p.m. after receiving death threats. Police met with the woman and then left the site.

On Sunday morning, the woman's body was found outside a Laval residence.

Five BEI investigators have been assigned to look into the event.

The SQ will provide two forensic identification technicians who will work under the supervision of BEI investigators.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now