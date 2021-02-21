Police watchdog launches investigation after woman's body found in Laval

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a 32-year-old woman died following an intervention by the Laval police service.

According to the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), a woman called 9-1-1 on Feb. 19 around 12:40 p.m. after receiving death threats. Police met with the woman and then left the site.

On Sunday morning, the woman's body was found outside a Laval residence.

Five BEI investigators have been assigned to look into the event.

The SQ will provide two forensic identification technicians who will work under the supervision of BEI investigators.