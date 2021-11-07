Quebec police watchdog opens investigation after two men die in Côte-des-Neiges

Quebec's police watchdog is looking into a Montreal Police intervention that happened overnight in Côte-des-Neiges after two men died.

According to preliminary information from the Bureau des enquetes indépendantes (BEI), Montreal police were called to an apartment building on Bouchette Street at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.

They were responding to a 911 call reporting a possible assault with a weapon.

The BEI says when officers arrived, they found a man with a knife, who then hid inside in one of the apartments.

Police then heard sounds indicating a person was possibly injured inside.

When officers entered the apartment around 1 a.m., they found two men on the ground, unconscious, the BEI says.

The men, aged 39 and 45, were later pronounced dead.

Provincial police will be supporting the BEI with the investigation, and a forensic identity technician from the Sûreté du Québec will also work under the supervision of BEI investigators.

The BEI is asking witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact them.