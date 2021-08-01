Quebec's police watchdog investigating after man fatally shot by police in Repentigny

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after officers in Repentigny shot and killed a man who they say was threatening them with a knife Sunday morning.

According to Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), police responded to a 911 call for a "confused and disoriented" person reportedly armed with a knife at around 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found the 38-year-old man outside with another individual, according to a BEI report.

"The police allegedly tried to reason with the subject who fled on foot," the report says. "The subject allegedly had a knife in his possession and was threatening to the police."

The report continues, saying police used pepper spray to attempt to subdue the man without success. Shortly after, police fired several shots at the man, killing him.

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them on their website.