Police watchdog investigating after Montreal woman falls from 11th floor balcony

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old woman in Montreal early Sunday morning.

Six investigators are looking into the incident, which happened early Sunday morning

A woman fell from the balcony of her apartment building on Durocher Street during a police intervention Sunday morning, according to Quebec's police watchdog. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Someone placed a 911 call just after 3 a.m. to report a woman who was on her balcony outside of her 11th floor apartment on Durocher Street, near Sherbrooke Street, according to the Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI).

Montreal police officers arrived and tried to speak to the woman, the BEI says. After a few minutes, the woman fell to the ground.

She was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

Six BEI investigators have been assigned to the case. Anyone with information is asked to reach the bureau via its website.

