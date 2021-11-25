Quebec mulls back-to-work order as daycare workers threaten massive strike

As one of Quebec's largest public daycare workers' unions votes on an indefinite strike mandate, the provincial government isn't ruling out the possibility of a back-to-work order.

"This is certainly one of the tools that are available," said the president of Quebec's Treasury Board, Sonia LeBel, on Thursday when asked if the province is willing to take legal action against the potential strike.

About half of daycare workers in Quebec's public network are unionized, and the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) represents some 11,000 of them. Members voted on the unlimited strike mandate Thursday, with the results slated to be released Friday.

If members approve the unlimited strike, they would be the second union to do so.

With about 3,200 members eligible to vote, the workers with the Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance du Québec, affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (FIPEQ-CSQ) approved an unlimited strike mandate on Wednesday.

As for the Quebec Service Employees Union (SQEES), affiliated with the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ), they approved a three-day strike this week, not returning to the job until Friday.

The rolling, temporary strikes have continued since September as more than 18 months of collective agreement negotiations hit an impasse.

Mélanie Pelletier, head of the CSN's Quebec City/Chaudière-Appalaches chapter, is among those who wants to increase pressure tactics.

"I think the workers want to go all the way — as we have said from the start, it is the last-ditch negotiation effort," she told Radio-Canada.

"I think the members are angry, motivated to go to battle."

Government can't offer more, LeBel says

LeBel, however, has denounced the unlimited strike mandates, saying the government never intended to offer the same salary increases to all childcare workers.

Quebec has said it is willing to pay 20 per cent more to educators who work 32-36 hours a week. The pay increase jumps to 23 per cent if they agree to work 40 hours a week, bringing their hourly pay to more than $30.

But the government is proposing maximum increases of 9.3 per cent for support staff — those who work in maintenance, administration and kitchens.

"We will not be able to offer and we will not offer [pay] increases at the same level as we did for educators, teachers and nurses," she said on Thursday.

Sonia LeBel, president of Quebec's Treasury Board, says a back-to-work order is a tool the government may use if nearly 15,000 daycare workers go on strike. (Radio-Canada)

LeBel said she wants to give negotiations a chance, but she is calling on the unions representing public daycare workers to be reasonable rather than putting the burden on parents who are forced to stay home with their kids if their daycare closes.

Strike could hurt businesses, CFIB says

The strike will also affect businesses.

The vice-president of the Quebec chapter of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says an unlimited strike by public daycares would be another blow to its members still reeling from the pandemic and the labour shortage.

François Vincent said employers and fellow workers often have to pick up the slack and work overtime if employees miss a day of work to take care of their children.

Half of Quebec businesses have fewer than five employees, he explained, and if one person stays home, productivity "is going to be lacking in that small business."

Vincent said the Quebec government must act more quickly to make more daycare spaces available and to have non-subsidized daycares help supplement the childcare system.