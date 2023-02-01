Quebec automobile insurance board puts the breaks on services as it changes online portal

Serena Kofski is getting close to finishing her lessons at Morty's Driving School in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

She needs to pass the Quebec automobile Insurance board (SAAQ) knowledge test before she can get a road test. But her test has been delayed.

The SAAQ says it's had to scale back services until Feb. 20, as it transitions to a new online system.

"Just frustrations, and I honestly feel bad for my parents. They've been driving me around for 17 years already," Kofski said.

Some services have been deemed essential, such as replacing a lost or stolen drivers' licence or administering road tests. But for many requests, simply stopping by an SAAQ outlet isn't an option.

Ricardo Desnoyers needs a copy of his driving record to show his employer, so he can get his job back.

"I cannot verify anything online," Desnoyers said. "I came here to see if they could verbally tell me. They can't do [anything]."

Given the backlog, some students are considering heading to small towns where there may be more theory exam appointments available, said Oren Preisler, a driving instructor and co-owner of Morty's Driving School.

"There's going to be a lot of people at that time trying to get an appointment, so that could delay them into April," he said. "We just got to roll with the punches, I guess."

Oren Preisler wishes the board had warned students and driving schools earlier. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

The SAAQ says it understands the inconvenience, and will do its best to prioritize services to those in urgent need.

But others, like Kofski, will simply have to wait while the board's system gets back in gear.